Snow descended upon the city last week and residents may not have seen the last of it for this winter season, with some snow expected later today (March 13). The Met Office has warned rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is “likely to cause some impacts to travel”.

People have also been warned some roads and railways are “likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services”, and that there may be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. The Met Office has also warned there will “probably” be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Last week’s snowfall did cause some disruption but plenty managed to enjoy the weather. Images shared by the YEP showed people sledging, building snowmen and taking in stunning scenery.

Snow descended upon the city last week and residents may not have seen the last of it for this winter season. Image: James Hardisty

In the Met Office’s most up-to-date forecast information for Leeds today (Tuesday), it said: “A bright but cold start, with widespread frost and icy patches in places. Winds strengthen through the morning, with snow showers moving in from the northwest from midday. Showers die off into the evening, with skies clearing and winds easing. Maximum temperature 7C.”

The forecast for tonight said: “A very cold night ahead with clear skies leading to a widespread severe frost, and icy stretches on any untreated roads which are still damp from afternoon showers. Minimum temperature -2C.”

Below is the hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for the day ahead in Leeds. For more information, visit the official Met Office website.

5am: Cloudy | 2C

6am: Partly cloudy | 2C

7am: Cloudy | 2c

8am: Sunny | 2C

9am: Sunny | 3C

10am: Sunny | 4C

11am: Cloudy | 5C

12pm: Light shower | 6C

1pm: Light shower | 5C

2pm: Light rain | 4C

3pm: Light rain | 4C

4pm: Sleet | 3C

5pm: Light shower | 3C

6pm: Clear night | 3C

7pm: Clear night | 2C

8pm: Light shower | 2C

9pm: Light snow shower | 1C

10pm: Clear night | 1C