13 Leeds beer gardens and roof terraces perfect for a sunny spring day - including Belgrave and The Royalty

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:44 BST

Leeds is beginning to show the first signs of spring, and what better way to welcome the change of seasons than with a drink in the sun?

As winter fades, the city's many beer gardens and rooftop terraces come alive, offering the perfect setting to soak up the fresh air with a refreshing pint in hand.

From charming city-centre pubs with hidden courtyards to lively rooftop spots with stunning views, Leeds has no shortage of great places to enjoy an alfresco drink.

Whether you're after a relaxed afternoon in a cosy beer garden or a buzzing atmosphere on a terrace, there's something for everyone.

Here are 13 of Leeds' most popular beer gardens and rooftop bars to check out this season.

1. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood

Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was crowned Best Pub Garden at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards. One reviewer on Google said: "Fantastic beer garden, great for dog watching and fantastic place for a pint." | TripAdvisor

2. The Lamb and Flag, Church Row, City centre

The Lamb and Flag boasts a secluded beer garden overlooking Leeds Minster. One reviewer described the 19th century pub as a "very friendly, welcoming" bar with a "nice atmosphere and outdoor area". | submitted

3. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom, City centre

The former Walkabout has received a facelift and transformed into Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom. Its beer garden is a great spot for an outdoor drink in the spring sun. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom

4. Original Oak, Headingley

The Original Oak on Otley Road is well-known for boasting one of Leeds' largest beer gardens, great for enjoying live sport on large outdoor screens. | Tony Johnson

5. Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Kirkstall

Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a favourite amongst locals, with its large beer garden the perfect spot to absorb some afternoon sun. | National World

6. The Duck & Drake, Kirkgate

Another well-loved beer garden in Leeds city centre is Duck & Drake on Kirkgate. | Simon Hulme

