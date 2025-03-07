From charming city-centre pubs with hidden courtyards to lively rooftop spots with stunning views, Leeds has no shortage of great places to enjoy an alfresco drink.
Here are 13 of Leeds' most popular beer gardens and rooftop bars to check out this season.
1. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood
Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was crowned Best Pub Garden at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards. One reviewer on Google said: "Fantastic beer garden, great for dog watching and fantastic place for a pint." | TripAdvisor
2. The Lamb and Flag, Church Row, City centre
The Lamb and Flag boasts a secluded beer garden overlooking Leeds Minster. One reviewer described the 19th century pub as a "very friendly, welcoming" bar with a "nice atmosphere and outdoor area". | submitted
3. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom, City centre
The former Walkabout has received a facelift and transformed into Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom. Its beer garden is a great spot for an outdoor drink in the spring sun. | Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom
4. Original Oak, Headingley
The Original Oak on Otley Road is well-known for boasting one of Leeds' largest beer gardens, great for enjoying live sport on large outdoor screens. | Tony Johnson
5. Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Kirkstall
Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a favourite amongst locals, with its large beer garden the perfect spot to absorb some afternoon sun. | National World
6. The Duck & Drake, Kirkgate
Another well-loved beer garden in Leeds city centre is Duck & Drake on Kirkgate. | Simon Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.