As winter fades, the city's many beer gardens and rooftop terraces come alive, offering the perfect setting to soak up the fresh air with a refreshing pint in hand.

From charming city-centre pubs with hidden courtyards to lively rooftop spots with stunning views, Leeds has no shortage of great places to enjoy an alfresco drink.

Whether you're after a relaxed afternoon in a cosy beer garden or a buzzing atmosphere on a terrace, there's something for everyone.

Here are 13 of Leeds' most popular beer gardens and rooftop bars to check out this season.

1 . Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was crowned Best Pub Garden at the 2024 Great British Pub Awards. One reviewer on Google said: "Fantastic beer garden, great for dog watching and fantastic place for a pint." | TripAdvisor

2 . The Lamb and Flag, Church Row, City centre The Lamb and Flag boasts a secluded beer garden overlooking Leeds Minster. One reviewer described the 19th century pub as a "very friendly, welcoming" bar with a "nice atmosphere and outdoor area". | submitted

3 . Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom, City centre The former Walkabout has received a facelift and transformed into Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom. Its beer garden is a great spot for an outdoor drink in the spring sun. | Rita's Beerhall and Ballroom

4 . Original Oak, Headingley The Original Oak on Otley Road is well-known for boasting one of Leeds' largest beer gardens, great for enjoying live sport on large outdoor screens. | Tony Johnson

5 . Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Kirkstall Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a favourite amongst locals, with its large beer garden the perfect spot to absorb some afternoon sun. | National World

6 . The Duck & Drake, Kirkgate Another well-loved beer garden in Leeds city centre is Duck & Drake on Kirkgate. | Simon Hulme