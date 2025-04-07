Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is in for a warm spell this week as temperatures are forecast to rise above 20°C for the first time in 2025.

The Met Office says spring is off to a flying start, with even warmer conditions expected as the week progresses.

After a cooler start, the city is set to enjoy sunshine and clear skies for much of the week.

After weeks of poor weather across the UK, sunshine has at last returned to Leeds. | James Hardisty

Monday and Tuesday (April 7-8) will stay on the chilly side, with highs of 14°C during the day and overnight lows dipping to around 2°C.

The cooler nights could bring some early morning fog and frost, according to the weather agency’s forecasters.

Things start to heat up by midweek, with temperatures climbing to 15°C on Wednesday , then soaring to 19°C on Thursday.

Friday (April 11) looks set to break the 20°C mark, with Saturday tipped to be the warmest day of the week, peaking at 21°C by around 4pm.

Conditions will begin to change on Sunday, with clouds expected to roll in later in the day. Sunny intervals are likely to give way to patchier skies by evening.

Afternoon temperatures will hover between 14°C and 17°C before falling to around 10°C overnight.

Leeds weather forecast for the week starting April 7

Monday, April 7: Sunny. High of 14°C, low of 2°C

Sunny. High of 14°C, low of 2°C Tuesday, April 8: Sunny. High of 14°C, low of 3°C

Sunny. High of 14°C, low of 3°C Wednesday, April 9: Sunny intervals. High of 15°C, low of 5°C

Sunny intervals. High of 15°C, low of 5°C Thursday, April 10: Sunny. High of 19°C, low of 7°C

Sunny. High of 19°C, low of 7°C Friday, April 11: Sunny. High of 20°C, low of 6°C

Sunny. High of 20°C, low of 6°C Saturday, April 12: Sunny. High of 21°C, low of 8°C

Sunny. High of 21°C, low of 8°C Sunday, April 13: Sunny intervals. High of 17°C, low of 7°C