Leeds will experience a frosty start with freezing fog that will clear up to reveal a cold, sunny Thursday.

Today (January 9), sunshine will accompany low temperatures throughout the day, with readings struggling to rise above freezing for more than an hour.

Currently, Leeds is free from weather warnings. However, with temperatures dropping to -7°C overnight, any existing ice and snow on the ground may create slippery roads, increasing the risk of injuries.

Leeds is set to remain freezing today (Thursday January 9). | Tony Johnson

In the early afternoon, temperatures may briefly reach around 1°C, but they will quickly fall back below freezing, leading to very cold conditions in the evening and into Friday.

Leeds City Council has issued an update on bin collections and gritting, with the weather causing chaos on the streets.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Thursday, January 9:

4am: Clear night, -5°C

5am: Clear night, -5°C

6am: Clear night, -4°C

7am: Clear night, -4°C

8am: Clear night, -4°C

9am: Sunny day, -3°C

10am: Sunny day, -2°C

11am: Sunny day, -1°C

Noon: Sunny day, 0°C

1pm: Sunny day, 1°C

2pm: Sunny day, 1°C

3pm: Sunny day, -2°C

4pm: Clear night, -2°C

5pm: Clear night, -3°C

6pm: Clear night, -3°C

7pm: Clear night, -4°C

8pm: Clear night, -4°C

9pm: Clear night, -5°C

10pm: Clear night, -5°C

11pm: Clear night, -5°C

Midnight: Clear night, -5°C