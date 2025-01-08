Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds City Council has issued an update on chaos caused by cold weather after bin collections were delayed and gritting continues.

The advice issued by the authority, comes after freezing temperatures and snow brought disruption to the region.

Snowy and icy conditions have continued, with a fresh yellow ice warning issued by the Met Office until noon today.

After several days of overcast skies, the update from Leeds City Council explained that bin collections are expected to continue being impacted due to “ongoing challenging road conditions”.

The statement continued: “If a scheduled collection is missed residents are advised to leave their bin out and the waste team will do their best to empty it by Sunday (12 January).

“Extra waste will also be taken if it is left in a securely tied bag and place by the bin. If the waste has not been collected by Sunday, please take the bin back in and present it on the next scheduled collection day.

“All household waste recycling centres in the city are open as usual.

“The council apologises for any inconvenience around these unexpected changes caused by the weather, and thanks residents for their ongoing support and assistance.”

The statement also shared an update on gritting, with teams expected to continue working on city road. It said: “Priority remains on keeping primary routes clear.

“The current forecast indicates that road surface temperatures could reach -8.8 ⁰C overnight Wednesday into Thursday (9 January).

“There is no snow currently forecast for this period. Our teams continue to monitor the road surface temperature forecast and will deploy our gritters as required.

“Due to recent rainfall freezing we urge people to take extra care on footways during this period.”

There was also advice for looking after wellbeing at winter. The statement said: “Anyone can become unwell in cold weather, but some people are more at risk than others.

“Remember to heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Low indoor temperatures can have a serious impact on health, especially for those who have medical conditions or are older.”