Leeds weather: Video showcases frozen wonder of city beauty spot
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The cold weather brought a serene peace and calm to a much loved Leeds beauty spot.
Freezing temperatures over the last 24 hours have iced over large parts of Yeadon Tarn.
Visitors and the local wildlife shivered in the cold after overnight temperatures plummeted to -7 degrees..
Your YEP visited the landmark and captured the frozen moment in time in this 60 second long video.
Yeadon Tarn is a man-made lake that's 196 meters above sea level and has little current.
People have enjoyed ice-skating on the frozen tarn in the past. In 1885, a curling competition was even held on the ice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.