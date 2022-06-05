It's set to be a wet and dreary end to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday, with torrential downpours set to hit much of the UK.
The Met Office had previously issued a "danger to life" thunderstorm warning for most of England, but this has now been cancelled.
Forecasters say the most serious danger has now passed, but flooding is still expected.
The yellow rain warning is in place in Leeds from 7pm on Sunday to 4am on Monday.
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, the Met Office says.
Read More
Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads is also likely, making journey times longer.
The Met Office has also warned to expect interruption to power supplies and other services.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds as the stormy weather hits:
Noon - light rain - 11C
1pm - light rain - 11C
2pm - cloudy - 11C
3pm - light rain - 12C
4pm - light rain - 12C
5pm - light rain - 12C
6pm - light rain - 12C
7pm - light rain - 11C
8pm - light rain - 11C
9pm - heavy rain - 11C
10pm - heavy rain - 10C
11pm - heavy rain - 10C
12am - heavy rain - 10C
1am - heavy rain - 10C
2am - heavy rain - 10C
3am - heavy rain - 10C
4am - heavy rain - 10C
5am - heavy rain - 10C
6am - heavy rain - 10C