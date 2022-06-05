It's set to be a wet and dreary end to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday, with torrential downpours set to hit much of the UK.

The Met Office had previously issued a "danger to life" thunderstorm warning for most of England, but this has now been cancelled.

Forecasters say the most serious danger has now passed, but flooding is still expected.

The storms are expected to cause travel disruption and could cause flooding in some places (stock image)

The yellow rain warning is in place in Leeds from 7pm on Sunday to 4am on Monday.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, the Met Office says.

Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads is also likely, making journey times longer.

The Met Office has also warned to expect interruption to power supplies and other services.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds as the stormy weather hits:

Noon - light rain - 11C

1pm - light rain - 11C

2pm - cloudy - 11C

3pm - light rain - 12C

4pm - light rain - 12C

5pm - light rain - 12C

6pm - light rain - 12C

7pm - light rain - 11C

8pm - light rain - 11C

9pm - heavy rain - 11C

10pm - heavy rain - 10C

11pm - heavy rain - 10C

12am - heavy rain - 10C

1am - heavy rain - 10C

2am - heavy rain - 10C

3am - heavy rain - 10C

4am - heavy rain - 10C

5am - heavy rain - 10C