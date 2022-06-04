Met Office issues 18-hour thunderstorm warning for Leeds with flooding and possible 'danger to life'

The warning comes after a bright and sunny few days of celebration to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning from midnight on Sunday until 6pm.

"Thunderstorms developing over parts of England and Wales from early Sunday may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding." the Met Office, said.

Which parts of the country will be affected?

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and southern England during Sunday morning before moving northwards into northern England by early afternoon

These are likely to bring heavy rain to places, with the weather warning covering the whole of West Yorkshire, including Leeds.

What level of disruption should be expected?

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The Met Office says delays to train services are possible, while some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

There is also a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

When will the storms begin in Leeds?

The Met Office forecast suggests the storms will hit Leeds from around lunchtime.

Here's the latest hour by hour breakdown for the day:

6am - Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain - 10 °C.

7am - Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain - 10 °C.

8am - Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.

9am - Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.

10am - Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.

11am - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain - 12 °C.

12pm - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 °C.

1pm - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 °C.

2pm - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 °C.

3pm - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 °C.

4pm - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 °C.

5pm - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 °C.

6pm - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.

7pm - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.

8pm - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.

9pm - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.

10pm - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain - 11 °C.