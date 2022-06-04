Platinum Jubilee: The best photos as Leeds residents gather to toast the Queen's landmark occasion

The Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday.

But despite being far away from the action many in Leeds were keen to join in the fun.

Many streets faced closures as families, friends and neighbours gathered to raise a glass to Her Majesty.

Here are some of the best pictures from across Leeds, as taken by YEP photographer Steve Riding.

1. Dennis Aldis, 91, who was 22 when the Queen was coronated in 1953 was enjoying the music at Pudsey Park's jubilee event organised by The Music Box and featuring six local bands. Photo Sales

2. Audrey Thornton, 88 and Joan Lunby, 80, were also keen to join the celebrations of the Queen's landmark occasion. Photo Sales

