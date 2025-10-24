Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as cold Arctic air is to sweep across the UK.

The Met Office says cold Arctic air will sweep across the UK bringing cold temperatures this weekend.

As Storm Benjamin moves away, there will be a change in wind direction, drawing in a northerly flow and bringing cold arctic air across the country. This will cause temperatures to drop sharply, with brisk, strong winds making it feel particularly raw and chilly going into the weekend.

Chris Bulmer, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “As Storm Benjamin clears the UK and heads towards Denmark late tomorrow [Friday] cold Arctic air will sweep across the country, bringing a noticeably chilly weekend as temperatures fall below average.

“Although many areas will see dry weather with sunny spells, it will feel cold in the brisk northerly winds. Showers are expected in the north and west, some of these falling as snow over Scottish mountains.”

A Met Office map showing northerly winds sweeping across the UK. | Met Office

How cold will it get in Leeds this weekend?

Leeds Met Office forecast

Saturday October 25 - Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, maximum temperature 9°C, minimum temperature 3°C.

Sunday October 26 - Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning, rain throughout the day, maximum temperature 11°C, minimum temperature 6°C.

Yorkshire and Humber Met Office forecast

Saturday October 25

Largely dry with bright or sunny spells for many. Windy, with coastal gales and the chance of a few scattered showers. Feeling cold in the strong northwesterly wind. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Sunday October 26 to Tuesday October 28

Dry, bright start Sunday, cloud and rain later. Strong winds. Feeling cold. Monday, bright spells and showers, some heavy. Breezy. Chilly. Tuesday, some rain moving east. Breezy. Temperatures nearer average.