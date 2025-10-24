This week, a large number of temporary traffic prohibition orders have been announced.

Every week, we sift through the latest public notices issued in Leeds to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

Northern Lights returns next month, with several road closures coming into effect as a result. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds, Drighlington/Headingley/Skelton Lakes- Temporary Prohibition of Traffic, to allow for works to be completed

Notice has been given that multiple traffic prohibition orders are set to come into effect:

Spen Crescent, Leeds - Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order 2025

The Order is intended to come into operation on Monday, November 3, 2025, and will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works are completed if earlier. The works are expected to be completed by Friday, February 6, 2026. The closure will be in place between 09:30 and 15:30 hours on weekdays only.

Old Lane, Drighlington, Leeds - Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order 2025

The Order is intended to come into operation on Monday, November 3, 2025, and will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works are completed if earlier. The works are expected to be completed by Monday, November 10, 2025.

Low Moor Side Lane, Wortley - Temporary One-Way Prohibition of Traffic Order 2025

The Order is intended to come into operation on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works are completed, if earlier. The works are expected to be completed by Monday, November 17, 2025. The closure will be in place 24 hours per day.

Leopold St, Louis St, Francis St & Cowper St, Chapeltown, Leeds - Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order 2025

The Order is intended to come into operation on October 31, 2025, and will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works are completed, if earlier. The overall works are expected to be completed by December 11, 2025.

Templar Place & Lydia Street, Leeds - Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order 2025

The Order is intended to come into operation on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, and to remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works are completed, if earlier. The works are expected to be completed by Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Temporary Traffic Management Measures Order 2025 - Northern Lights Event at Temple Newsam Leeds

Dates of Restrictions:

Daily from 21 November to 31 December 2025, between 14:00hrs and 23:59hrs.

Exceptions (restrictions will NOT be in force):

24 & 25 November 20251, 8 & 25 December 2025

Street Restrictions:

No vehicle use on:

The Elm Walk

Gibson Dr (full length)

Pickard Crt (full length)

Barton Crt (full length)

Lennox Gdns (full length)

Stewart Cl (full length)

Manor Gth (full length)

Pendil Cl (full length)

Maltby Crt (full length)

Manor Cft (full length)

Newsam Green Rd (full length)

Colton Rd (between The Elm Walk and Gibson Dr)

Pontefract La (from Junction 45 of the M1, in a generally easterly direction to its end)

Temple Newsam Rd (from New Temple Gate, in a southerly direction to its end)

No waiting on:

Temple Newsam Rd (from Selby Rd for its entire length)

Irwin App (for its entire length)

Colton Rd (for a distance of 350m from its junction with Selby Rd)

Temporary Traffic Management Measures Order England V Australia Rugby League Test Match at Headingley Stadium – Saturday 8 November 2025

Date: Saturday, 8 November 2025

Streets with Restrictions:

No Proceeding Along:

St Michael’s La (between Newport Vw and Beechwood Cres)

St Michael’s La (between Cardigan Rd and Beechwood Cres) - 45 minutes prior to kick-off and 10 minutes prior to the end of the Match, for 45 minutes.

Newport Vw (the whole) - 45 minutes prior to kick-off and 10 minutes prior to the end of the Match, for 45 minutes.

St Michael’s La (between Cardigan Rd and Newport Vw) - other than in a SW direction.

Newport View (between St Michael’s La and Newport Rd) - other than in a SE direction.

No Entering or Waiting (except Taxis):

Three disabled bays on Kirkstall La.

No Stopping On Sections Of:

St Michael’s La

Beechwood Cres

Kirkstall La

Headingley Mnt

Cardigan Rd

Victoria Rd

St Michael’s Grove

St Michael’s Rd

Canterbury Rd

Headingley Ave

Estcourt Ave

St Anne’s Dr & La

St Ann’s Way & Sq (the whole)

Queenswood Rise (the whole)

Stanmore Cres

Stanmore Terr (the whole)

Bentcliffe Dr

Batcliffe Mnt

St Chad’s Dr

St Chad’s Vw

Beckett’s Park Dr

Newport Vw

Newport Cres

Definitive Bridleway Wetherby 39 - Temporary Prohibition of Use Order 2025

The Order is intended to commence on October 31, 2025, and will remain in force for a maximum period of 6 months. The closure will be in place 24 hours per day. The works are expected to be completed by March 3, 2026.

Definitive Footpath Leeds No. 114 - Temporary Prohibition of Use Order 2025 Extension

Notice is given that because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to continuing works to construct road drainage apparatus passing under or near the under mentioned footpath, Leeds City Council, the above-named Order that was made by Leeds City Council on May 1, 2025 and which was due to expire on November 6, 2025, is to remain in force (with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport) until May 6, 2026, or until the completion of the works if earlier.

You can find more detailed information about each Order here.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council ’s planning website .

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].