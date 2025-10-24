North Leeds Food Festival confirms 2026 dates - celebrating 10 years at Roundhay Park

North Leeds Food Festival has confirmed its dates for 2026.

The much-loved festival will return to Roundhay Park on May 9 and 10, 2026 for a milestone weekend celebration, marking its 10 year anniversary with its “biggest” edition yet.

Over the past decade, the North Leeds Food Festival has grown into one of Yorkshire’s flagship food and drink events, attracting thousands of visitors each year and showcasing the best of local and international cuisine, live entertainment, and artisan produce.

North Leeds Food Festival is returning to Roundhay Park in 2026. | James Hardisty

Festival Director Michael Johnston said: “I am incredibly proud of what the team has achieved over the past ten years. The production, the entertainment and the food and drink have grown massively as the years have gone on.

“We've seen attendance growth every year and we're truly grateful for the support of the community, especially amongst the backdrop of a challenging time for hospitality and events.”

Since its inception, the festival has supported Leeds Mind, raising over £164,000 for local mental health causes — a partnership that continues to be at the heart of the event’s community ethos.

2025 festival-goers were treated to live music from Kaiser Chiefs tribute act Kaiser Thiefs and the UB40 Experience, a renowned tribute act celebrating the legacy of one of the UK's most prominent reggae acts.

With big plans for the 10th anniversary, festivalgoers can expect an expanded production, new features, and a packed weekend of music, food, and family entertainment.

Looking forward at what’s to come, Festival Manager Nikki Orrell, said: “We’ll be adding additional hot food, bars and market traders to the line-up in 2026 to meet demand. Due to the popularity of the event, we're in a position where the number of trader applications massively outweighs the number of spots we have available.

“That said, we always encourage new traders to apply, especially if their offering is unique or local. We have a fantastic community at the festival — and that includes the traders. We're always open to welcoming others to join the family.”

Early bird tickets are now available, priced at £6.95 for an adult, £4.95 for Under 16’s and Free for Under 5’s.