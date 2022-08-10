Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mercury will rise to highs of up to 31C, according to forecasters, as temperatures continue to increase towards the week.

Leeds is set to hit 30C today during the August heatwave, accoridng to the Met Office.

It comes after the last heatwave that hit the UK in July, when temperatures sky-rocketed to a record-breaking 39C.

Here is the Met Office weather forecast for Leeds today.

Wednesday: overview

Remaining settled with temperatures rising.

Today: Any early mist or fog clearing quickly to leave another warm and dry day with unbroken sunshine for many. Once again coastal areas feeling somewhat cooler with an onshore breeze developing. Maximum temperature 30C.

Tonight: Remaining dry, mild and clear. Isolated patches of mist and fog are possible into the early hours once again in some cooler rural spots. Minimum temperature 15C.

Wednesday: Hour by hour

11am: Sunny 23C

Noon: Sunny 25C

1pm: Sunny 27C

2pm: Sunny 28C

3pm: Sunny 29C

4pm: Sunny 29C

5pm: Sunny 30C

6pm: Sunny 29C

7pm: Sunny 29C

8pm: Sunny 27C

9pm: Clear night 26C

10pm: Clear night 25C

11pm: Clear night 24C

Midnight: Clear night 22C

What does an amber heat warning mean?