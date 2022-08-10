Leeds day and night hourly weather forecast as city set for 30C today in August Heatwave

Temperatures are set to hit 30C in Leeds today as the August heatwave arrives in the city.

By Joseph Keith
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:00 am

The Met Office issued an amber ‘extreme heat’ warning earlier this week for Leeds.

The mercury will rise to highs of up to 31C, according to forecasters, as temperatures continue to increase towards the week.

Read More

Read More
Leeds heatwave: When temperatures will be hottest this week with highs of 30C
Leeds is set to hit 30C today during the August heatwave, accoridng to the Met Office.

Most Popular

It comes after the last heatwave that hit the UK in July, when temperatures sky-rocketed to a record-breaking 39C.

Here is the Met Office weather forecast for Leeds today.

Wednesday: overview

Remaining settled with temperatures rising.

Today: Any early mist or fog clearing quickly to leave another warm and dry day with unbroken sunshine for many. Once again coastal areas feeling somewhat cooler with an onshore breeze developing. Maximum temperature 30C.

Tonight: Remaining dry, mild and clear. Isolated patches of mist and fog are possible into the early hours once again in some cooler rural spots. Minimum temperature 15C.

Wednesday: Hour by hour

11am: Sunny 23C

Noon: Sunny 25C

1pm: Sunny 27C

2pm: Sunny 28C

3pm: Sunny 29C

4pm: Sunny 29C

5pm: Sunny 30C

6pm: Sunny 29C

7pm: Sunny 29C

8pm: Sunny 27C

9pm: Clear night 26C

10pm: Clear night 25C

11pm: Clear night 24C

Midnight: Clear night 22C

What does an amber heat warning mean?

The Met Office warns that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. It also warns that some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required, there will be an increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail and some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible.

LeedsMet Office