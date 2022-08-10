The Met Office issued an amber ‘extreme heat’ warning earlier this week for Leeds.
The mercury will rise to highs of up to 31C, according to forecasters, as temperatures continue to increase towards the week.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival road closures: Aberford village will be closed to festival traffic after being used as a 'rat run'
-
2
Murderer David Hill who bludgeoned his millionaire mother-in-law to death is released from prison on licence
-
3
Wakefield rugby club incident: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after victim dies following attack
-
4
‘Paranoid’ man started fire in girlfriend’s home and smashed her mother’s urn - Leeds Crown Court
-
5
'Biggest smile in the club': tributes flood in for Wakefield murder victim Jack Kirmond
It comes after the last heatwave that hit the UK in July, when temperatures sky-rocketed to a record-breaking 39C.
Here is the Met Office weather forecast for Leeds today.
Wednesday: overview
Remaining settled with temperatures rising.
Today: Any early mist or fog clearing quickly to leave another warm and dry day with unbroken sunshine for many. Once again coastal areas feeling somewhat cooler with an onshore breeze developing. Maximum temperature 30C.
Tonight: Remaining dry, mild and clear. Isolated patches of mist and fog are possible into the early hours once again in some cooler rural spots. Minimum temperature 15C.
Wednesday: Hour by hour
11am: Sunny 23C
Noon: Sunny 25C
1pm: Sunny 27C
2pm: Sunny 28C
3pm: Sunny 29C
4pm: Sunny 29C
5pm: Sunny 30C
6pm: Sunny 29C
7pm: Sunny 29C
8pm: Sunny 27C
9pm: Clear night 26C
10pm: Clear night 25C
11pm: Clear night 24C
Midnight: Clear night 22C
What does an amber heat warning mean?
The Met Office warns that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. It also warns that some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required, there will be an increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail and some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible.