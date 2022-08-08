Following the last heatwave that hit the city last month – when temperatures sky-rocketed to a record-breaking 39C – the mercury is rising again this week according to the Met Office.

Forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to steadily climb and peak at 29C or 30C towards the weekend.

Office workers in Park Square, Leeds, enjoying the warm weather during the July extreme heatwave.

Temperature forecast this week

Tuesday

Sunny spells, very warm temperatures and light winds. A little patchy cloud is possible leading to some hazy sunshine at times. Maximum temperature 26C.

Wednesday

Dry with long sunny spells and very warm or hot temperatures, these likely increasing day on day. Winds remaining mostly light, though perhaps breezier later. Maximum temperature 27C.

Thursday

Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 28C.

Friday

Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 28C.

Saturday

Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 29C.

Sunday