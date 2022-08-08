Following the last heatwave that hit the city last month – when temperatures sky-rocketed to a record-breaking 39C – the mercury is rising again this week according to the Met Office.
Forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to steadily climb and peak at 29C or 30C towards the weekend.
Temperature forecast this week
Tuesday
Sunny spells, very warm temperatures and light winds. A little patchy cloud is possible leading to some hazy sunshine at times. Maximum temperature 26C.
Wednesday
Dry with long sunny spells and very warm or hot temperatures, these likely increasing day on day. Winds remaining mostly light, though perhaps breezier later. Maximum temperature 27C.
Thursday
Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 28C.
Friday
Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 28C.
Saturday
Dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 29C.
Sunday
Cloudy with sunny intervals. Maximum temperature 27C.