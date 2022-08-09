The extreme heat warning, which covers much of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday.

The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure positioned over the UK.

Below is the full weather forecast for Leeds this week.

Today

A dry and largely sunny day, hazy at times due to thin layers of high cloud. Feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 27C.

Wednesday

Any early mist or fog clearing quickly to leave another warm and dry day with unbroken sunshine for many. Maximum temperature 30C.

Thursday to Sunday

High pressure continues to bring dry settled weather through the end of the week, with increasingly warm temperatures. Maximum temperature 30C.

What does an amber heat warning mean?

As a result of the amber warning people in Leeds should expect: