The extreme heat warning, which covers much of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday.
The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure positioned over the UK.
Temperatures are likely to rise to 30C in Leeds – not as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.
Below is the full weather forecast for Leeds this week.
Today
A dry and largely sunny day, hazy at times due to thin layers of high cloud. Feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 27C.
Wednesday
Any early mist or fog clearing quickly to leave another warm and dry day with unbroken sunshine for many. Maximum temperature 30C.
Thursday to Sunday
High pressure continues to bring dry settled weather through the end of the week, with increasingly warm temperatures. Maximum temperature 30C.
What does an amber heat warning mean?
As a result of the amber warning people in Leeds should expect:
Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion and other heat related illnesses Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible