Hour-by-hour Leeds forecast: Heavy rain set to hit Ed Sheeran's Roundhay Park gig

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Leeds during Ed Sheeran's Roundhay Park concerts this weekend.

Doors will open from 4pm today and Ed Sheeran will take to the stage at 8.30pm.

The concert is expected to be a washout, with heavy rain forecast all evening and temperatures around 17C.

Strong and blustery winds are also likely.

The hit singer will return to Roundhay Park tomorrow, with doors opening again at 4pm.

Saturday's forecast is more promising, with bright sunshine throughout most of the day.

Temperatures could reach 20C.

Tickets are still available for today's show from See Tickets - but be sure to pack your umbrella if you're heading to the concert.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday's Ed Sheeran concert

11.00 - Light rain - 16C

12.00 - Heavy rain - 16C

13.00 - Heavy rain - 16C

14.00 - Heavy rain - 16C

15.00 - Heavy rain - 16C

16.00 - Light rain - 17C

17.00 - Light rain - 17C

18.00 - Heavy rain - 17C

19.00 - Heavy rain - 17C

20.00 - Heavy rain - 17C

21.00 - Light shower - 17C

22.00 - Partly cloudy - 17C

23.00 - Partly cloudy - 17C

