Waterlogged car park near Roundhay Park closed - a day before Ed Sheeran concert

A car park near Roundhay Park has been closed after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging - a day before Ed Sheeran's huge open air concerts.

The Red Hall car park was going to be used as a 'park and walk' car park for the concerts on Friday and Saturday.

It was announced today that the car park is no longer in use due to waterlogging.

The park and walk will now take place at a car park in Gipton, near Fearnville Leisure centre.

It is around a 25 minute walk to Roundhay Park from the new location.

How do I get to the new car park?

For the new park and walk car park, follow these directions:

From A1 North

A1 (M) head south east.

At junction 44 take A64 exit to York /Leeds (North)

At crossroads take 5th exit on to A64 Leeds

Turn right onto Thorner Lane

Turn left on to skeletons Lane

Turn left on to A58

Follow event signage

