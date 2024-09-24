Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issues new weather warnings across parts of northern England as heavy rain is set to batter Leeds this week.

This week started off wet with a number of weather warnings issued across Leeds and Yorkshire on Monday (September 23).

While we’re mostly spared today and tomorrow (September 24-25), with only a few light showers expected, rain is expected to return in full force on Thursday (September 26).

The Met Office said: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday. The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.

“Elsewhere, totals are likely to be lower, reaching 20-30 mm widely but with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations. Strong winds may also affect coastal locations and routes over high ground.”