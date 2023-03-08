The weather alert for snow will cover key motorways across the North West, North East & Midlands regions from 9am tomorrow morning to 8am on Friday.

Road users are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys as a new band of rain, sleet and snow is set to move northwards from the southern Midlands early morning, intensifying as it reaches northern parts of the Midlands by mid morning, and then expanding across the North West and North East during the afternoon.

With widespread 40-50 mph wind gusts also occurring at the same time in the North West, drifting snow is another hazard on exposed routes.

The weather alert for snow will cover key motorways across England. Picture: Steve Riding

Routes covered by the warning include the M62, M1 and A1(M) – all key motorway connections in and out of Leeds.

Possible travel delays along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel are to be expected with a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, possibly affected.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is set to cover Leeds tomorrow (March 9) and Friday (March 10). The warning means heavy snow “has the potential to cause significant disruption” with residents warned to expect another cold night.

Leeds city council gritters are set to be hitting the roads tonight then again at 7.30am tomorrow in an attempt to keep traffic moving.