The Leeds-Liverpool canal remains all but closed as new pictures showcase the worsening algae problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures taken by the Yorkshire Evening Post at Leeds Dock, show the water covered by a thick canvas of green algae.

Dry weather fosters algae growth by creating warm, calm, and sunny conditions that allow algae to multiply rapidly into visible blooms, especially in waters with high nutrient levels from agricultural runoff and wastewater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures taken by the Yorkshire Evening Post at Leeds Dock, show the water covered by a thick canvas of green algae. | National World

Much of the Leeds canal system remains closed and is currently dried up in large stretches following one of the driest springs on record and multiple heatwaves throughout the summer.

A spokesperson for waterways charity Canal & River Trust said: “Our canal network is feeling the effects of one of the driest springs on record and several heatwaves this summer. Low water flows and hot weather provide ideal conditions for aquatic plants to grow.

“Hopefully, the recent rain will increase flows, which will help to flush water through the area and disperse the weed. Plus, lower temperatures at this time of year will see the weed start to recede, too.”

The locks, located along the canal, have been closed since the end of June due to low water levels, and will remain so until there has been sufficient rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dry weather fosters algae growth by creating warm, calm, and sunny conditions that allow algae to multiply rapidly into visible blooms. | National World

Yorkshire’s reservoir levels currently sit at 32.6 per cent, well below the 72.7 per cent average for this time of year, after an extremely dry spring and the hottest summer on record. A resultant hosepipe is expected to remain in place until winter.

A 21-hour yellow weather alert, warning of heavy rain, is set to come into force across Leeds, northern England and into Scotland on Saturday morning.