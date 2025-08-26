Visitors to a popular Leeds park have been told not to swim or let their dogs into a lake after it became filled with a potentially toxic algae.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue-green algae has formed on the surface of Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park in recent days and signs have been erected desisting people from entering or letting their pets near the water.

The “oily” substance is described by Defra as “a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria” that can “lead to poor water quality and the production of harmful toxins”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors have been warned not to swim in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park in Leeds. | National World / Marta Jaskot

The vice-chair of community group Friends of Roundhay Park, Sara Dawson, said that it is the first time the algae has been known to appear on the lake, which has been very popular with swimmers over the summer.

She added that it is believed to have been brought about the extreme heat, saying: “This algae is a public health issue and it’s harmful to dogs. It’s more of an issue because we know people swim in it.

“It’s a product of the hot weather and the water not being free-flowing through the park.”

She added that “sludge and soil” has formed and is “stilting”, which is causing the algae to form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dawson said: “It’s shimmering. It almost looks like oil.

“We flagged it the other day and the council got onto the Environment Agency.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "There is a suspected bloom of Blue Green Algae in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, so please keep pets and children away from the water and avoid skin contact with the water or algae.

“Posters are in place around the park to advise visitors, and the environment agency and environmental health have both been informed."