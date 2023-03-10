News you can trust since 1890
23 pictures of Leeds in the snow including fallen trees, winter wonderland Roundhay Park and Leeds United's Elland Road

Leeds woke up to a blanket of thick snow this morning after heavy flurried in the city overnight.

By Joseph Keith
22 hours ago

Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice are in place after heavy snowfall has caused travel chaos, school closures and flight delays at Leeds Bradford Airport.

But families have braved the cold to bask in the snow today, flocking to gardens, streets and parks across Leeds.

And stunning pictures captured in north Leeds show Roundhay Park transformed into a winter wonderland. Enjoy these photos taken from around Leeds after the snowfall.

1. Leeds in the snow

Photo: Nationalworld

A fallen tree on Springwood Road in Leeds, as cars are pictured blocked in the road.

2. Leeds in the snow

Photo: Nationalworld

Work to clear the heavy snowfall in the vicinity of Elland Road in preparation for Leeds United's Premier League match with Brighton and Hove Albion.

3. Leeds in the snow

Photo: Tony Johnson

A woman pulls a child along on a sledge in the snow in Burley, Leeds.

4. Leeds in the snow

Photo: Nationalworld

