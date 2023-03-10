23 pictures of Leeds in the snow including fallen trees, winter wonderland Roundhay Park and Leeds United's Elland Road
Leeds woke up to a blanket of thick snow this morning after heavy flurried in the city overnight.
Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice are in place after heavy snowfall has caused travel chaos, school closures and flight delays at Leeds Bradford Airport.
But families have braved the cold to bask in the snow today, flocking to gardens, streets and parks across Leeds.
And stunning pictures captured in north Leeds show Roundhay Park transformed into a winter wonderland. Enjoy these photos taken from around Leeds after the snowfall.