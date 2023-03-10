A number of schools in Leeds closed early yesterday (Thursday) as snow began falling throughout the day and many have announced that they will not be opening at all this morning (Friday). Others have announced that they will be opening later than usual or requesting students to work online at home.

It comes following heavy overnight snowfall in the city and as the Met Office has an amber warning in place for Leeds until midday today. The Met Office has warned that “significant disruption” is expected on the roads, trainlines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and that power cuts are expected. On Thursday, dozens of schools sent students home early and there was disruption city-wide.

For the full list and latest updates on which schools are closed and which are opening later than scheduled follow our live blog below:

Pupils and parents will spend the day at home today after dozens of schools announced they will stay closed.