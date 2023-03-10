News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Leeds school closures: Live list of schools shut on Friday as snow continues to cause chaos for parents

Over a hundred schools in Leeds have announced that they are shut today due to more heavy overnight snowfall.

By Charles Gray
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:45am

A number of schools in Leeds closed early yesterday (Thursday) as snow began falling throughout the day and many have announced that they will not be opening at all this morning (Friday). Others have announced that they will be opening later than usual or requesting students to work online at home.

It comes following heavy overnight snowfall in the city and as the Met Office has an amber warning in place for Leeds until midday today. The Met Office has warned that “significant disruption” is expected on the roads, trainlines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and that power cuts are expected. On Thursday, dozens of schools sent students home early and there was disruption city-wide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the full list and latest updates on which schools are closed and which are opening later than scheduled follow our live blog below:

Pupils and parents will spend the day at home today after dozens of schools announced they will stay closed.
Pupils and parents will spend the day at home today after dozens of schools announced they will stay closed.
Pupils and parents will spend the day at home today after dozens of schools announced they will stay closed.

Friday schools closure updates for Leeds following heavy snowfall

Show new updates

More Leeds schools confirm closures

The below Leeds schools have also announced that they will be closed unless stated otherwise:

Alder Tree Primary Academy (formerly known as Mill Field Primary )

Allerton Bywater Primary School

Bankside Primary School

Bramhope Primary School - Due to adverse travel conditions and the ongoing forecast, school is closed today. Please log on to the school website for further information. Thank you

Christ Church Upper Armley CE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Cookridge Primary School

East SILC - John Jamieson School

Hawksworth Wood Primary School

Middleton Primary School

Moor Allerton Hall Primary School

Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary School

Quarry Mount Primary School

Sharp Lane Primary School

Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy

St Matthew's C of E Aided Primary School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School

Talbot Primary School - School will be open from 10.30am

Valley View Community Primary School

Wigton Moor Primary School

More Leeds schools confirm they will be shut today

The following schools have also confirmed that they will be shut today:

Clapgate Primary School

Allerton High School - School closed because of bad weather. Student work on Google Classroom.

Burley St Matthias' C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Cobden Primary School

Cottingley Primary Academy

Crawshaw Academy

Kirkstall St Stephen's C of E Primary School

Shakespeare Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Otley (Voluntary Academy)

St Peter's C of E Primary School, Leeds

The Farnley Academy

Thorpe Primary School

Weetwood Primary School

Westerton Primary Academy

SCHOOL CLOSURE

Maplefields Academy in Corby is SHUT today

More Leeds school closures

The below list of schools have also confirmed that they will be closed today:

Alwoodley Primary School

Beechwood Primary School

Brigshaw High School

Clapgate Primary School

Cockburn John Charles Academy

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy

Co-op Academy Brownhill

Greenside Primary School

Hawksworth C of E Primary School

Holy Rosary and St Anne's Catholic Primary School

Ingram Road Primary School

Ireland Wood Primary School

Kirkstall Valley Primary School

Manor Wood Primary (Formerly known as Carr Manor Primary)

Moortown Primary School (Sphere Federation) - School will be open from 10.30am

Oulton Primary School - Initial plan is for school to open at 10am to allow time for pupils/staff to travel safely. Closure could still be possible depending on staffing numbers.

Raynville Academy

Scholes (Elmet) Primary School (Sphere Federation) - School will be open from 10.30am

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, Voluntary Academy - Delayed start of 10.30am, in the first instance, due to adverse weather conditions making it unsafe to travel.

St James' C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Wetherby (Sphere Federation) - School will be open from 10.30am

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pudsey (voluntary academy)

St Mary’s CE Primary Academy, Hunslet

Swinnow Primary School

Temple Learning Academy Through School (Primary Phase)

Temple Learning Academy Through School (Secondary Phase)

More school closures confirmed

More and more schools in Leeds are confirming that they will be shut today by the minute. Here are the latest list of schools to have confirmed:

Abbey Grange C of E Academy

Adel Primary School

Adel St John The Baptist C of E Primary School

Allerton C of E Primary School - School will open at 10am and close at 2pm for those that need to send their children in to school

Asquith Primary School

Austhorpe Primary School

Blackgates Primary Academy

Boston Spa Academy

Bracken Edge Primary School

Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School

Broadgate Primary School

Carr Manor Community School Primary Phase -School opening at 10:30am

Carr Manor Community School Secondary Phase - School opening at 10:30am

Cobden Primary School

Cockburn School - Specialist Status in Performing Arts

Colton Primary School

Co-op Academy Nightingale

Corpus Christi Catholic College

Drighlington Primary School

Garforth Academy

Gildersome Primary School

Greenmount Primary School

Grimes Dyke Primary School

Highfield Primary School

Hill Top Primary Academy

Hillcrest Primary Academy

Holy Trinity Church of England Academy, Rothwell

Horsforth Featherbank Primary School

Horsforth Newlaithes Primary School

Hugh Gaitskell Primary School

Hunslet Moor Primary School

Lane End Primary

Lawnswood School

Lower Wortley Primary School

Meanwood C of E Primary School

Middleton St Mary's CE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Otley All Saints C of E Primary School

Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds)

Park Spring Primary School

Pivot Academy Leeds East

Primrose Lane Primary School

Quarry Mount Primary School

Rawdon St Peter's C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Rosebank Primary School

Rothwell Victoria Junior School

Roundhay All Through School 04–18: Primary Campus

Rufford Park Primary School

St Benedict's Catholic Primary School

St Margaret's C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School

St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy

Stanningley Primary School

Thorner C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School

West Oaks School

Wykebeck Primary School

Full list of Leeds school closures

Below is the full list on the Leeds City Council website of school closures in Leeds:

Alder Tree Primary Academy (formerly known as Mill Field Primary )

Allerton Grange High School

Ashfield Primary School - Skeleton staff only open for those families who need us due to most staff not being able to travel safely into school with snow.

Bardsey Primary Academy

Beecroft Primary School

Benton Park School

Birchfield Primary School

Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA)

Bramham Primary School

Bramley Park Academy

Bruntcliffe Academy

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School

Churwell Primary School

Cookridge Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

Co-Operative Academy Priesthorpe

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy

Elements Primary School

Elliott Hudson College

Fountain Primary School

Grange Farm Primary School

Hollybush Primary School

Holy Name Catholic Voluntary Academy (Cookridge)

Horsforth School

Kirkstall St Stephen's C of E Primary School

Leeds City Academy

Leeds East Academy

Leeds West Academy

Low Road Primary School

Manston Primary School

Morley Newlands Primary Academy

Mount St Mary's Catholic High School

New Bewerley Community School

Park Spring Primary School

Park View Primary Academy

Parklands Primary School

Pool-in-Wharfedale C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield)

Pudsey Lowtown Primary School

Richmond Hill Primary Academy School

Ryecroft Academy

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

Seacroft Grange Primary School

Shadwell Primary School

Southway KS3 & KS4 Extended Educational Provision

Springwell Leeds Academy

St Augustine's Catholic Primary School

St Bartholomew's CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

St Chad's C of E Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Hunslet

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Horsforth (Voluntary Academy)

St Oswald's C of E Primary School

St Theresa's Catholic Primary School

Swarcliffe Primary School

The Rodillian Academy

The Ruth Gorse Academy

The Stephen Longfellow Academy

Victoria Primary Academy

West SILC Milestone Site

Westgate Primary School

Westwood Primary School

Whingate Primary School

Whinmoor St Paul's C of E Primary School

Whitecote Primary School

Windmill Primary School

Woodkirk Academy

Yeadon Westfield Infant School

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsMet OfficeLeeds Bradford Airport