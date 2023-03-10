National Highways is advising drivers that one lane remains closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire while gritters and ploughs continue to treat the road.

Work has been taking place since 3.50am this morning on the M62 westbound between junctions 23 (Huddersfield W) and 22 (Denshaw). While lane 2 reopened at 5.12am, lane 3 is still closed, with four miles of congestion and 30-minute delays.

After yesterday’s severe weather alert National Highways staff spent the day spreading salt on key routes in preparation for the testing conditions. The alert continued into this morning.

National Highways is asking everyone travelling in the region to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwaysNWEST. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.