Leeds Bradford Airport: Live snow updates as flights delayed by hours and buses cancelled after heavy snowfall
Heavy overnight snowfall in Leeds is set to cause further disruption for the city today.
An amber warning from the Met Office for snow has been in place since yesterday (Thursday) afternoon and lasts until midday today.
The Met Office has warned that “significant disruption” is expected on the roads, trainlines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and that power cuts are expected. On Thursday, dozens of schools sent students home early and there was disruption city-wide.
Meanwhile, a number of flights at Leeds Bradford Airport have been hit by hours of delays following the heavy snowfall.
Some made the most of the cold weather, either taking walks in the snow covered or parks or, in one brave man’s case, having a cold water swim.
Below are details on some of the four cancelled departure flights from Leeds Bradford Airport this morning:
07:50 Wroclaw W61816 Wizz Air Hungary Cancelled - Go To Gate 1
08:20 Krakow W65014 Wizz Air Hungary Cancelled - Go To Gate 1
08:30 Dublin EI3391 Aer Lingus Cancelled - Go To Gate 2
10:05 Amsterdam KL1546 KLM Cancelled - Go To Gate 1
Leeds City Council has warned residents to expect disruption on the roads and school closures.
The latest information for flights from Leeds Bradford Airport show that all flights that were scheduled to depart this morning have been delayed. One Wizz Airline flight set to leave yesterday evening for Bucharest is also yet to depart.
National Highways have released the below statement about delays on the M62:
National Highways is advising drivers that one lane remains closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire while gritters and ploughs continue to treat the road.
Work has been taking place since 3.50am this morning on the M62 westbound between junctions 23 (Huddersfield W) and 22 (Denshaw). While lane 2 reopened at 5.12am, lane 3 is still closed, with four miles of congestion and 30-minute delays.
After yesterday’s severe weather alert National Highways staff spent the day spreading salt on key routes in preparation for the testing conditions. The alert continued into this morning.
National Highways is asking everyone travelling in the region to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwaysNWEST. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
Flyer Buses, which operates the routes to and from Leeds Bradford Airport, has confirmed that all lines are currently suspended.
Dozens of schools in Leeds have had to close today due to the heavy snowfall.
Pictures shared across social media show that there has been heavy overnight snowfall in Leeds.