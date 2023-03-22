News you can trust since 1890
Warrel's Mount Bramley incident: Everything we know so far after woman pronounced dead in Leeds

Enquiries into the death of a woman in Leeds are ongoing.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday (March 21) that a woman had been pronounced dead a short time after being found unresponsive. Police found the woman unresponsive after responding to a report of concern for the safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount in the Bramley area of Leeds.

Here is everything the Yorkshire Evening Post knows about the incident at this stage.

What happened?

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
Police were called to a report of concern for the safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount shortly before 3:30pm yesterday (March 21). Emergency services attended and found a woman unresponsive. The woman was then pronounced dead a short time later. Pictures have shown a cordon was put in place on the street.

Is the matter believed to be suspicious?

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the matter is not believed to be suspicious at this time. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

What have police said?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 3:30pm, police were called to a report of the concern for safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount, Leeds. Emergency services attended and found a woman unresponsive and was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, but the matter is not believed to be suspicious at this time. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

