West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday (March 21) that a woman had been pronounced dead a short time after being found unresponsive. Police found the woman unresponsive after responding to a report of concern for the safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount in the Bramley area of Leeds.

Here is everything the Yorkshire Evening Post knows about the incident at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened?

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Police were called to a report of concern for the safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount shortly before 3:30pm yesterday (March 21). Emergency services attended and found a woman unresponsive. The woman was then pronounced dead a short time later. Pictures have shown a cordon was put in place on the street.

Is the matter believed to be suspicious?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the matter is not believed to be suspicious at this time. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

What have police said?