Bramley incident: Updates as woman pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Leeds

A woman has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:03 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:26 GMT

Scroll down for live updates.

Emergency services have been pictured in Bramley.
Bramley incident updates

Emergency services at scene

As of 5:12pm, there was a police presence on Warrel’s Mount, as well as an ambulance.

Police asked for comment

West Yorkshire Police have been asked for a comment.

Police confirm death of woman

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 3.30pm, police were called to a report of the concern for safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount, Leeds.

“Emergency services attended and found a woman unresponsive and was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, but the matter is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

