Bramley incident: Updates as woman pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Leeds
A woman has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Leeds.
As of 5:12pm, there was a police presence on Warrel’s Mount, as well as an ambulance.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 3.30pm, police were called to a report of the concern for safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount, Leeds.
“Emergency services attended and found a woman unresponsive and was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, but the matter is not believed to be suspicious at this time.
“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”