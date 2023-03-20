News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 21 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police. Photo: WYP

Image LD4458 refers to a theft on February 23.

2. Theft

Image LD4458 refers to a theft on February 23. Photo: WYP

Image LD4452 refers to a robbery on March 10.

3. Robbery

Image LD4452 refers to a robbery on March 10. Photo: WYP

Image LD4394 refers to a theft of pedal cycle on February 21.

4. Theft of pedal cycle

Image LD4394 refers to a theft of pedal cycle on February 21. Photo: WYP

