Police responded to a report of concern for the safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount in Bramley. She was found unresponsive before being pronounced dead a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, but the matter is not believed to be suspicious.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, but the matter is not believed to be suspicious at this time. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”