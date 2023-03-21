News you can trust since 1890
Warrel's Mount Bramley incident: Woman pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Leeds

A woman has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:35 GMT

Police responded to a report of concern for the safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount in Bramley. She was found unresponsive before being pronounced dead a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, but the matter is not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 3:30pm, police were called to a report of the concern for safety of a woman in a car on Warrel’s Mount, Leeds. Emergency services attended and found a woman unresponsive and was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, but the matter is not believed to be suspicious at this time. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
