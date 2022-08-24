Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for the shopping and leisure centre claimed the park was a temporary use of the space.

It will be making way for a “new name” set to arrive, which Trinity Leeds have said will be announced in due course.

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: “The pop-up bike park was a temporary use of the space but a new name is now arriving which we’ll be announcing in due course.

Neil Bell of Leeds has said his daughter Sarah will no longer travel into Leeds due to the decision to close the bike park, claiming the absence of a safe bike park is “very worrying”. Image: Tony Johnson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re keen to find an alternative spot for the bike park so we can continue to provide the service free of charge for bike users.”

Located at the top of Albion Street, the park was available for free use between 8:30am and 7:30pm every day.

Neil Bell of Leeds has said his daughter Sarah will no longer travel into Leeds due to the decision to close the bike park, claiming the absence of a safe bike park is “very worrying”.

He said: "My daughter bought an electric Brompton bike from Evans [Cycles], [it] was almost £2,000 due [to] the cost of driving a car and public transport, plus it will keep her fitter and [it is] better for the environment.

“Not having a safe bike park for bikes is now very worrying because if you lock them up, even with a £200 lock, in the street you will most definitely come back to a missing frame.