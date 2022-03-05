Albion Street Trinity Leeds attack: Everything we know as three men hospitalised

Here is all we know so far:

Where did the attack take place?

Three men were taken to hospital after being injured in a Leeds attack this morning.

The attack took place on Albion Street, outside Trinity Leeds.

Police set up a cordon shortly before 2am this morning, which was still in place until around lunchtime.

What time did the attack take place?

At 1.34am today, police were called to an incident where three men had been attacked by another man during an altercation in the street.

What happened to the victims?

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered serious or life threatening, police confirmed.

Is the cordon still in place and will it affect shoppers?

A scene was put in place as part of the investigation but has since been lifted.

Has the suspect been found?

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident to identify and trace the suspect.