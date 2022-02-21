Trinity Leeds is a huge shopping centre that is brimming with new businesses.

The nine new and soon to be open businesses in Trinity Leeds that will get shoppers excited again

It’s not all doom and gloom in the world of retail there are many exciting new businesses popping up in Trinity Leeds for shoppers to enjoy.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:39 am

Check out the most recent arrivals in Trinity Leeds by clicking through this article.

1. Nespresso

Coffee lovers should get excited about this visually pleasing boutique. Not only can Nespresso fans buy their favourite coffee pods for their machines back home but they can also find new creations at the Taste and Discover station.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Cupp

Bubble tea is a hugely popular drink from Asia that has gained popularity in recent years. The new Cupp drink stand sells premium bubble tea which are made with fresh ingredients.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. SpaceNK

SpaceNK is a new shop that is home to skincare, perfume and beauty products.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Maths City

This innovative experience is fun for all the family. Maths City has over 30 exhibitions focused on number based fun.

Photo: Tony Johnson

