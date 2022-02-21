The nine new and soon to be open businesses in Trinity Leeds that will get shoppers excited again

Check out the most recent arrivals in Trinity Leeds by clicking through this article.
Undefined: readMore
1. Nespresso
Coffee lovers should get excited about this visually pleasing boutique. Not only can Nespresso fans buy their favourite coffee pods for their machines back home but they can also find new creations at the Taste and Discover station.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Cupp
Bubble tea is a hugely popular drink from Asia that has gained popularity in recent years. The new Cupp drink stand sells premium bubble tea which are made with fresh ingredients.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. SpaceNK
SpaceNK is a new shop that is home to skincare, perfume and beauty products.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Maths City
This innovative experience is fun for all the family. Maths City has over 30 exhibitions focused on number based fun.
Photo: Tony Johnson