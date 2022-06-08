Traffic management measures planned to accommodate for 'vital' Northern Gas Networks upgrade work in Pudsey

Ageing metal pipework will be replaced by new plastic pipes which are more durable and work will begin on Monday 13 June.

It will run in several phases and the work, which has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council, is expected to be completed by January 2023.

Work will begin on Monday 13 June. Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas / Getty Images

From Monday 27 June, temporary traffic lights will be installed on Uppermoor, at the junction of Tofts Road, and will be in place for approximately two weeks,

There will be a road closure on South Parade at the junction of Carlisle Road from Monday 28 July but this will only be in place for approximately one week.

Steve Pigott, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Pudsey.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

There will be a signed diversion and advanced warning signs put in place to help make road users aware of the circumstances.

Northern Gas Networks have said the traffic measures are necessary to ensures work can be carried out safely, and to protect members of the public.

NGN's customer care team can be contacted on 0800 040 7766 or via email at [email protected]