Plans to convert offices to apartments in Pudsey with views of park approved by council

The offices are situated in Park Square House near the former library in central Pudsey.

Owner Mr Wilkinson had desires to change the current setup into two-bedroom flats.

Chadwick Solicitors - which have previously used one of the offices - has recently downsized and moved location due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, it was reported.

Within submissions, Mr Wilkinson said it would be difficult to find other businesses to fill the space.

The site is within the Pudsey conservation area, the report said.

Cladding will also be installed to the exterior of the building.

There are also plans to install a lift in the future "if necessary".

Now, planners have approved the proposals.

In an attached report, they said: "The six flats created within this existing building would not be harmful to the local character of Pudsey Town Centre or the heritage context within it, and conditions can secure the final design and colour of the cladding (as well as its fire retardant credentials) to ensure that the final product acts to enhance as required by policy."