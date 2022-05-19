Motorists should be mindful that Bishopgate Street and Neville Street will be reduced to single lanes for traffic heading into the city centre in the direction of Leeds Railway Station.

The closures will allow for preliminary works which will allow for improvements to be made to the entrance of the the railway station,

People who usually travel on the roads are being urged to plan journeys and alternative routes to minimise disruption.

Leeds City Council have also insisted they are working with partners to ensure businesses in the area remain not only open, but accessible.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Ahead of the works starting on Monday, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to plan ahead to reduce any affect it has on their journey, and also to consider how they travel into the city over the longer-term as we work towards the proposed upcoming closure of City Square to through traffic.

“We appreciate these works will cause some disruption and we are working to keep this to a minimum. We thank people in advance for their patience.”

Alternatives suggested by Leeds City Council include the use of Park and Ride schemes, public transport and opting to walk or cycle.

If driving is the only option, people have been advised to consider travelling into the city via Junction 4 of the M621 and travelling outside of peak times.

Improvements to the railway station are being planned as part of the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund programme, which intends to make walking, cycling and public transport usage easier.

Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire, is calling on the government to deliver further investment in work towards becoming a net zero carbon economy 2038.

She said: “Leeds Rail Station is one of the busiest in the country, making it a key gateway not just to the city centre but to other destinations across West Yorkshire and beyond.