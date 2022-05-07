Several road closures planned on weekend of Leeds Half Marathon and Arena Group Fun Run

The Leeds Half Marathon commences at 9:30am and will be followed by the Arena Group Leeds Fun Run at 10am.

Both races are organised by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All and the not-for-profit events company have advised that a number of closures and access restrictions will be in place for the safety of those taking part.

Several roads will be closed for the safety of racers. Credit: Gerard Binks

Roads set to be affected by the closures include The Headrow, Calverley Street, North Street, Bentley Lane, King Lane and Kirkstall Road.

Closures will first be implemented at around 4am on the day of the races and the final one will be removed at 3:30pm.

Course closures will come in for 8.30am, around the 13.1 mile route.

The Leeds Half Marathon begins on the Headrow, whereas the Arena Group Fun Run will start at Millennium Square before ending outside Victoria Square.

The Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All operations director Tristan Batley-Kyle said: “Every effort is made to keep road closures to a minimum but, with an event of this size, some are inevitable.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and would like to thank people in advance for their patience and support. All road closures and traffic restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Run For All is part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE, a prolific fundraiser who raised more than £1.5m for charity with an array of feats of endurance.

She completed the London Marathon on three occasions among numerous other challenges before she died of cancer at the age of 43 in 2007.

Many of those taking part in the events will be raising money for charities and official partner charities of the Leeds Half Marathon include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Alzheimer’s Society, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Candlelighters and Macmillan Cancer Support.