New £23.5m Kirkstall Road development now 95 per cent sold

A 10-storey Leeds city centre residential development on Kirkstall Road, is now 95% sold.

The Residence has 111 flats which are a one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as a selection of penthouses with large terraces.

There are just seven apartments and penthouses remaining for sale at The Residence.

Jonathan Morgan from Linley & Simpson with Morgans, the agency marketing the development, said: “This is another key milestone for The Residence, which will be the first development to complete in this fast-evolving part of the city.

“There’s a real buzz around this part of Kirkstall Road right now, with so much development planned that will see thousands of homes built here over the next few years.

"It was recently announced that the city’s planning chiefs are currently considering proposals for more than 600 apartments on the former Arla Foods site and several other neighbouring sites are making positive moves forward, which makes it an exciting time for this emerging part of Leeds.

“Although 95 per cent of the apartments at The Residence are already sold, we still have a selection of apartments to choose from and with the development approaching completion, now is the time to come and see what’s on offer.

It is a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as a selection of penthouses with large terraces.

"We have a fabulous show apartment that gives buyers a real feel for the quality and finish that flows through the whole development and buyers can also now book to view the ninth and tenth floor duplex penthouses.

"These apartments are spectacular, with unrivalled skyline views and large living areas on the upper floors with big outdoor terraces, and the bedrooms below. They will be very special places to call home.”

Jonathan added: “Independent operators such as Kirkstall Brewery and Taproom, Archive and My Lahore have all opened new and successful venues, which are helping to distinguish the Kirstall Road area’s character, as well as being ideally located for The Residence.

“People living at The Residence also have an easy walk to the LGI and Law Courts, which are just 12-minutes away, the railway station is a 15-minute walk and Leeds University and Holbeck Urban Village are both around a 16-minute walk.

“Leeds has so much to offer its residents – something that has just been cemented by its inclusion in The Sunday Times best places to live guide. Leeds city centre has just been crowned the best place to live in the North.

“Our city centre was praised for its walkability and our shops and called Yorkshire’s powerhouse! The guide has pointed out what we have known about Leeds all along – its down-to-earth, a shopper’s paradise and it has a lot to offer younger renters, first-time buyers and people who have downsized, who all want to be close to the shops, restaurants and theatres.”

It has been developed and built by KMRE Group.

Kam Mogul, managing director at KMRE, said: “Our striking new £23.5 million development at the eastern end of Kirkstall Road includes a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as some stunning penthouses with large terraces.

"With contemporary living spaces, high quality fixtures and fittings, as well as the latest kitchen and bathroom designs, the homes also have far-reaching views across Leeds and beyond.”

Remaining apartments include plot seven, which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and is located on the first floor as well as plot 41, which is on the third floor and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Plot 87 on the sixth floor has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a terrace and on the fifth and sixth floors, plots 90 and 91 are both duplex apartments that have three bedrooms and three bathrooms.