As one of West Yorkshire’s most popular running events, the day is expected to generate a huge cash boost for a host of good causes.

When is it?

Runners in the 2019 event

The race is set to take place this Sunday (8 May) and is being organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, in partnership with Leeds City Council.

The Leeds Half Marathon will start at 09.30am followed by the Arena Group Leeds Fun Run at 10am.

Where will it start?

The half marathon will start on the Headrow outside the art gallery, while the fun run will start at Millennium Square and end outside Victoria Square.

Which roads will be closed?

A number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Closures will begin around Leeds City Centre from 4am on Sunday, May 8, with course closures coming in for 8.30am around the 13.1-mile route. The final closure on The Headrow will be removed at 3.30pm.

Roads affected by the closures include: The Headrow, Calverley Street, North Street, Meanwood Road, Bentley Lane, Stainbeck Avenue, Stonegate Road, King Lane, Weetwood Road, Spen Road, Butcher Hill, Hawksworth Road, Abbey Road, Commercial Road and Kirkstall Road.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Head of Events at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, race organiser, said: “Every effort is made to keep road closures to a minimum but, with an event of this size, some are inevitable.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and would like to thank people in advance for their patience and support. All road closures and traffic restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.”

For a full list of road closures go to https://www.runforall.com/media/publcz03/2022-lhm-road-closure-poster.pdf

Can I join in?

There is still time to sign up to the event - visit https://www.runforall.com/events/half-marathon/leeds-half-marathon/ and select the "enter now" button.

You can either support one of the event’s official partner charities or select to fundraise for a cause of their own choice.