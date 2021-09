These provide a wonderful snapshot of life on the spine of Leeds city centre dividing Westgate and Eastgate. It was a decade during which you could park on The Headrow providing that you kept an eye on the tram lines. It was an era when it cost 2p to post a letter, banks had branches everywhere and everyone paid by cheque or cash. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook