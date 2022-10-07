The city is hosting a number of events this weekend, alongside the ongoing major highways improvements schemes such as City Square and the industrial action affecting rail services.

Drivers heading into the city centre are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys or use alternative methods of transport to avoid becoming caught in congestion.

Picture: James Hardisty

Leeds will play host to a number of big events this weekend with the Leeds Rhinos vs New Zealand rugby league match, concerts at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy and also a University of Leeds open day all taking place.

City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Last weekend was a busy one for our city centre roads and we are expecting it to be a similar picture this weekend.

“Planning your journey in advance can help avoid being affected by any congestion, so you can make the most of your visit to the city centre.”

Motorists are being advised where possible to utilise the city’s many Park and Ride services.

These include Stourton, Elland Road and Temple Green sites. Each offers EV charging points along with free parking, with discounted tickets on weekends and concessionary fares also available.