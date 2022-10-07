Motorists urged to avoid city centre ahead of busy weekend with Leeds Rhinos match among host of events
Leeds motorists are being advised to plan ahead or avoid travelling into the city centre altogether this weekend.
The city is hosting a number of events this weekend, alongside the ongoing major highways improvements schemes such as City Square and the industrial action affecting rail services.
Drivers heading into the city centre are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys or use alternative methods of transport to avoid becoming caught in congestion.
Leeds will play host to a number of big events this weekend with the Leeds Rhinos vs New Zealand rugby league match, concerts at the First Direct Arena and O2 Academy and also a University of Leeds open day all taking place.
City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Last weekend was a busy one for our city centre roads and we are expecting it to be a similar picture this weekend.
“Planning your journey in advance can help avoid being affected by any congestion, so you can make the most of your visit to the city centre.”
Motorists are being advised where possible to utilise the city’s many Park and Ride services.
These include Stourton, Elland Road and Temple Green sites. Each offers EV charging points along with free parking, with discounted tickets on weekends and concessionary fares also available.
Motorists who have no option other than to drive should consider travelling outside of peak times where possible, or use alternative routes which do not pass through the city centre, such as using Junction 4 of the M621 instead of Junction 3.