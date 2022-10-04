13 bus routes serving Leeds are set to be cancelled completely from this week, as part of a radical shake-up of timetables in the region.

Dozens of other services will see changes including shortened routes or cancellations to early and late services.

Many YEP readers have taken to social media in recent days to criticise the move as “not what was promised”.

Catherine Plant on Facebook said:

“The most unreliable, over priced public transport system that I have ever known. So much so that I gave up and bought a car.”

Steve Hodgson said:

“I wish the bus operators would be honest about what is going on.

"They can't get the drivers to operate their services and apparently they now also have a shortage of mechanics to keep the buses running in the first place.”

Changes to over a dozen services are due to take effect from this week, which includes the complete removal of services such as the X26 (Leeds to Thorpe Park), 29 (Leeds Dock to Leeds University) and 85 (Leeds to Poole).

One Facebook user Alan Wharton commented that he has lacked a local service for years.

“I have no bus connection to my nearest town,” he said.

“Haven’t had it for years. So what’s new?”

Others criticised the move as going against Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin’s improved services promise.

Samantha Forrest said:

“Mayor of West Yorkshire is this something you can look at? You’re promoting buses but bus operators are doing the opposite.”

Audrey Jagger added: “Not what she promised.”

In a statement provided to the YEP, Mayor Brabin described the move to cancel services as “disappointing”.

She said: “We’re investing in the region’s bus network to make it cleaner, simpler, and cheaper to use services.

“It’s disappointing that our local bus operators have chosen to withdraw these commercial services.