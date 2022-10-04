Rail services in the UK will be disrupted tomorrow (Wednesday, October 5) as around 9,000 train drivers in the Aslef union take part in another large-scale strike.

14 operators will be walking out in action which will reduce services down to just 20 per cent their normal capacity.

The 24-hour walkout will mean no trains on lines run by operators such as Northern, TransPennine Express and LNER.

It is the latest in a series of actions, as unions representing rail workers battle the government and companies over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.

Journey planners such as National Rail Enquiries have now been updated with the new timetables, detailing how the strike will affect services.

As was the case for ‘strike days’ in June, July and August, thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the walkouts to keep vital services running for those who need them.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “The decision by unions to strike again serves only to prolong disruption for passengers, undermine the railway’s recovery from the pandemic and ensure railway staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily.

“Our efforts to avert this disruption have unfortunately been in vain, so we’re asking passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary on strike days. Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.”

Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strikes tomorrow can use their ticket on the day before the booked date, or up to and including October 7.

Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

With trains starting later and finishing much earlier than usual, passengers are asked to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.