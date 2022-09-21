Drivers have been accused of ignoring signs diverting them away from City Square in recent weeks as transformative works get underway.

As part of work to make City Square more of a ‘”people-first” environment, traffic management works are diverting all through-traffic away from the area.

There are plans for its permanent closure to traffic from February 2023 and currently, management arrangements only allow access to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street for buses and taxis.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “With works starting in earnest this week we continue to encourage motorists to plan ahead, either by using alternative means of travel or using alternative routes. We are grateful to those who are already doing so.

“Bus gate camera enforcement is now live where Bishopgate Street meets City Square, to protect buses from congestion and to ensure the safety of pedestrians and constructor partners. Police enforcement of the restrictions is also planned.”

General traffic travelling along Bishopgate Street can now only turn right onto Boar Lane with entry to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street now prohibited.

The council says the move will help to create a world-class gateway to the city centre and make it an even safer place to live, work and visit.

Motorists who need to travel around the city centre by car are encouraged to consider a number of diversionary routes which can be found at www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead.