Starting on Sunday, King Street and Thirsk Row are becoming two-way as part of Leeds City Council’s plans to pedestrianise City Square. There will also no longer be vehicle access to Wellington Street – buses and taxis will need to travel via Infirmary Street and Kings Street to access Wellington Street.

Alongside King Street and Thirsk Row becoming two-way for traffic, King Street will have a new southbound 24-hour bus gate. The council has released a map showing the new flow of traffic and there will also be changes to bus routes affected by the new layouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of lane and road closures will be in place on Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, Quebec Street and King Street this week, in preparation for the new changes. During the final 24-hours prior to the switchover, there will be further closures, however most of the works will not close the full section of road Access will be maintained throughout for businesses, residents, and emergency services, with the final re-surfacing works planned for the spring/summer 2023.

There will be major changes to traffic through Leeds city centre from Sunday

Until January 22, development utility works are also taking place along Whitehall Road, from the Globe Road junction towards Springwell Road junction. Yorkshire Water plans to follow these with works on Whitehall Road and Globe Road, from January 23 until March 31, affecting the Holbeck area.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “I know that no one likes road works and that they cause disruption, but they are necessary to improve our road network and keep Leeds moving. We’re working as fast as we can to make these improvements and I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience. We have done work to try and minimise the disruption these works will have, but no matter the amount of planning there will be some congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why it’s important to let everyone know about these significant changes on King Street, Thirsk Row and around City Square happening by 8 January. We’ve planned these works to coincide with reduced peak traffic, after the Christmas break. King Street and Thirsk Row becoming two-way is a major change in the city centre. For road safety purposes, we’re putting in place signage and other measures to help pedestrians who should take extra care when crossing these roads.

“If you’re planning to travel to the city centre during the works, I would encourage you to use alternative methods of transport such as the Park and Ride service, buses, cycling or walking. The Park and Ride service is a great alternative to driving into the city. If you feel you really must drive into the city centre, please plan your journey in advance, try to avoid the area, allow extra time, and consider travelling outside of peak hours. We have put together alternative routes if driving via www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead and again, thank you for your patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad