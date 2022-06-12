Here's everything you need to know.

Call Lane closed

Call Lane will be closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening. Picture: Steve Riding.

Services will divert New Market Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

Services will use stop Southbank F at Asda House instead of the stops on Meadow Lane.

Elsewhere from July 24 buses serving New Station Street and Bishopgate Street will see their stops moved.

Work is due to commence on some major improvements to the main entrance to Leeds City Railway Station, which will see changes to New Station Street and Bishopgate Street.

Bus Services using these streets will be moved to stops on Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street.

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, A1, 874 & 875: Bus Services using Bishopgate and New Station Street will be moved to stops on Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street from Sunday, July 24.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.

Services 64, X52, 964 and X84: Otley Carnival on Saturday, June 18 will affect bus services in the area from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Services 16, 16A, 86 and 87: Green Lane, Armley will be closed due to crane works on Sunday, June 19.

Services 11A and 843: York Road, Whinmoor closed due to roadworks from Saturday, June 11 to Tuesday, June 21. 7pm to 6am.