Leeds City Council urge advance planning of journeys ahead of partial Armley Gyratory closure

The partial northbound closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday July 22 until 5:30am on Monday July 25.

Canal Street (from Gloucester Terrace) inbound towards the city centre and along Wellington Road will be closed off to vehicles, and there will be diversion routes in place.

Users of Armley Gyratory are being encouraged to plan ahead, allow plenty of time for their journeys, and familiarise themselves with recommended diversion routes.

The council have also highlighted the availability of various park and ride schemes and public transport, which could be helpful alternatives to driving into the city centre.

Those who will only need to make short trips have been advised to walk or cycle.

The following guidance has also been issued by the council regarding alternative driving routes:

- For access / egress from the motorway network to city centre and immediate area, you should use the M621 J3 and J4 and avoid using J2.

- For journeys to and from north of the city centre (e.g. Headingley & Meanwood) onto the motorway network and beyond, it is recommended following permanent signage to the motorway network via the A65 or A61. For access to the city centre it is recommended using the A65 or A61 and city centre loop to the east of the city centre, avoiding directions to Canal Street (A647) where possible.

- For journeys from the west of the city (e.g. Horsforth / Rawdon / Farsley / Pudsey and beyond) it is recommended for journeys to the city centre should use the A65 routes as per the signed diversion plan.

The partial closure is in place to allow Leeds City Council's Connecting Leeds team to carry out improvements to Armley Gyratory as part of their wider efforts to transform travel in the city and across the district.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Following the full closure in April, works have progressed to making improvements to Armley Gyratory. We’re working hard and as fast as we can with our contractors to make these changes and I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience. We have done lots of work to try and minimise the disruption these works will create, but no matter what ever the amount of planning there will be some inevitable congestion.

"This partial weekend closure along Canal Street towards the city centre will make it safe for both the operatives working on the gyratory and the travelling public.

“The city remains open for visitors and people are very welcome to visit Leeds. if you normally use the Armley Gyratory, please follow the advice to avoid the partial closure. During the ongoing works, if you can, we’d encourage you to access the city centre using public transport or park and ride sites at Elland Road, Stourton and Temple Green.