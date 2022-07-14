First look inside new 'state of the art' Leeds Council gym with memberships starting at £20 a month

The council said "significant investment" has gone into the gym, which has now opened at John Charles Leisure Centre, following a refurbishment.

The leisure centre has been kitted out with new Technogym equipment, a new sled track and a functional fitness area.

Cash has also been spent on new flooring and decoration at the centre on Middleton Grove, which the council said creates a "much brighter and open space".

Equipment inside the newly-revamped John Charles Leisure Centre gym, run by Leeds City Council.

Coun Salma Arif, executive member for public health and active lifestyles at the council, said: “I’m delighted that Active Leeds has been able to open the new gym at John Charles centre of sport. This significant investment demonstrates Leeds City Council’s commitment to helping the people of Leeds live healthy and active lives."

As well as the new gym, the leisure centre has a 50-meter swimming pool, indoor squash courts, group fitness classes, a running track and a tennis centre.

It was upgraded as part of the council’s wider ambition to "get more people, more physically active, more often".

Coun Arif added: “Active lifestyles are so important to increasing health outcomes across Leeds and it is crucial that as a council we ensure there are a wide range of affordable options for residents to keep fit and stay active.”

The council said memberships at the centre start from £20-a-month