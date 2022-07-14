Leeds council reacts to motorists concerns that Stanningley Bypass road is 'buckling under the heat'

It comes after the increasingly warm weather caused older expansion joints along the road to fail, causing humps on the road.

Temperatures have been extreme across Leeds this week as the Met Office issued an Amber Extreme Heat Warning for the city.

The Stanningley Bypass, a key road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley, was previously closed in 2019 following a similar incident. Picture: Simon Seary.

Following a request from the YEP, Leeds council confirmed works to repair the damaged bits of carriageway were due within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“We have been undertaking additional monitoring of Stanningley Bypass since last week taking into account the weather forecasts. This additional monitoring will continue into next week and beyond depending on the temperatures predicted," a spokesperson for Leeds city council confirmed.

“To date, three joints have lifted and arrangements are currently in place to warn drivers of these and to make temporary repairs within the next 24 - 48 hours."

Local residents who have driven on the road have described 'speed bump' type humps as the road 'buckles under the heat'.

Speaking to the YEP previously, local councillor Simon Seary confirmed that residents had been in touch to express their concern.

"People have been really concerned because cars are actually lifting as they go along the bypass," he said.

"It feels unsafe because it's making the cars jump a little so there is always that concern of there potentially being an accident."

Permanent repairs to damaged joints as well as resurfacing of a significant length of the outbound carriageway, are due to be undertaken later this year.

"We have already replaced a number of the original joints on the outbound carriageway and these are performing well," a council spokesperson said.