Leeds City Council has outlined its ongoing transport plans for the district up to 2027 and proposed a “workplace parking levy” to help fund it.

The local authority has issued a report to members highlighting the progress made over the last few years as part of the Connecting Leeds transport strategy and outlining its ongoing aims.

As a means of funding future developments such as a mass transit system the council has said it is “exploring the possibility of introducing a workplace parking levy to generate revenue”.

The report reads: “Such a levy could charge city centre businesses for parking places they offer for staff use, with revenue ring-fenced to support significant transport improvements.”

The report to the council’s Executive Board provides an update on progress on the Connecting Leeds transport strategy, the key aim of which is to create a “city where you don’t need a car, and where everyone has an affordable, accessible and zero carbon choice in how they travel”

Since 2018 more than three quarters of a billion pounds has been invested in the city’s highways and transport network through the programme.

The initial action plan from 2020 to 2024 included the development of Armley Gyratory and completion of the East Leeds Orbital Route. Other key transport corridors such as the A647 and Outer Ring Road between Horsforth and Rodley have also been improved.

Also undertaken has been the development of City Square and wider public realm work in the city centre, as well as the launch of Leeds City Bikes and the expansion of the Park & Ride service.

A spokesperson said that there has been an increased number of people walking in the city centre, with footfall increasing by 1.3 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, which in turn was up by 2.7 per cent. Footfall at Leeds City Rail Station has also increased by 12 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Sustainable Development, said: “Our places are becoming more people-friendly, inclusive and welcoming, we are delivering infrastructure which is fit for the 21st century, and we are encouraging more people to use active and sustainable travel methods and public transport.

New Action Plan launched to 2027

Some measures within the initial action plan are ongoing or still progressing, and are being taken forward with the launch of a new action plan which details the council’s ambitions and activities up to 2027.

This includes major schemes such as Dawson's Corner and Stanningley Bypass, which recently secured £36m of government funding, the A660 improvements and the Lawnswood Roundabout scheme, along with more active travel and cycling schemes.

The council has said it will continue to support the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to progress the mass transit scheme and to implement bus reforms, and will continue its partnership work to deliver the Vision Zero strategy, which aims to “eliminate all fatalities and serious injuries on Leeds roads by 2040”.

However the council says that it is facing challenges, with latest figures suggesting that carbon emissions have begun rising again and may reach pre-pandemic levels.

Exploring new funding options

The report states that the “current level of funding is insufficient to cover all aspects” of the new action plan and that ss a result, the council will be looking for alternative routes, and will be looking to work with partners including the combined authority, the Department for Transport and the private sector.

A spokesperson said: “As part of this, the council is exploring the possibility of introducing a workplace parking levy to generate revenue which would be used as local contributions to major transport investments, principally mass transit.

“Such a levy could charge city centre businesses for parking places they offer for staff use, with revenue ring-fenced to support significant transport improvements.”

The report is seeking agreement to carry out exploratory work including surveys around how a workplace parking levy could be applied.

Coun Pryor said: “We have big ambitions for our city and we recognise that progress towards these hasn’t been easy. We’ve faced significant challenges along the way and there is much to do.

“When the council adopted this very ambitious strategy it was made with the knowledge that this would be underpinned by significant funding over a sustained period. Investment levels have been good in recent years and there is a need to maintain these in the coming years so we can achieve our goals alongside delivering general transport improvements.

“By launching our new action plan to 2027 we are making clear how we will ensure we achieve our vision for everyone who lives, works and visits our city, working closely with our partners and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.”