Concern has been raised by people in Leeds after the disappearance of metal fencing over a key pathway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disappearance of the parapet fencing on the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) cycle path has sparked alarm among local residents.

Opening in August 2022 and dubbed the council’s “biggest infrastructure project” for 50 years, the ELOR scheme provides 7km of dual carriageway and 14km of dedicated cycleways, pedestrian, and equestrian pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local resident, Danny, raised concern over the dangers of the missing chunk of railing which guards a “20m sheer drop.”

Photographs taken by the YEP showcased the damage caused to the fence. | NW

Danny said: “It looks like someone has stolen / cut off the metal fence on the East Leeds Orbital Route cycle / footpath. It’s right on the bridge that goes over the gravel path that goes under the road, just south of the junction with Skeltons Lane.

“The reason this is such an issue is that it’s about a 20m sheer drop off that bridge and it’s just been left wide open for any walker, cyclist or child to fall off the edge and probably die.”

Temporary fencing has been erected along the pathway by Leeds City Council, who confirmed work to replace the missing section is set to begin as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographs taken by the Yorkshire Evening Post showcased the damage caused to the fence.

An authority spokesperson said: “We are aware that a section of the parapet fencing on the East Leeds Orbital Route cycle path has been removed.

“This fencing is designed to keep users safe and unfortunately it’s removal has caused a significant safety concern in a scheme which is hugely beneficial to sustainable transport in Leeds.

“Officers have now put some urgent temporary measures in place to make the area safe, and we will replace the missing section permanently as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary fencing has been erected along the pathway by Leeds City Council. | NW

“This work is likely to be very complex and may mean this section of the path will need to be closed for some time to ensure it remains safe.”

Council officials confirmed that they are also in touch with West Yorkshire Police and will be working with them to “investigate the matter further.”

The 50mph ELOR route was branded a “race track” last year, over claims by local councillors that the 7km (4.3 mile) stretch of road was being “bombarded” with motorcycles flouting the speed limit.