Leeds buses: Residents hail lifeline bus services reintroduced by Transdev and Yorkshire Buses

Leeds residents have hailed the reintroduction of lifeline bus services by Transdev and Yorkshire Buses.
Alex Grant
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

From April, First Bus introduced a wave of changes to Leeds services due to low passenger numbers, these included rerouting the 508 service connecting Halifax to Leeds and cancelling the number 9 service, connecting Horsforth to the White Rose.

A number of these cancelled routes have since been rescued with Yorkshire Buses stepping in to operate the 9 service, connecting Horsforth to the White Rose, and earlier this month Transdev announced plans to reroute their new 60A Bramley service, helping to partially fill the gap left behind by the 508 in west Leeds.

With many within west Leeds left fearing being “cut off” completely from Leeds city centre without following the cuts, residents and YEP readers have taken to social media to hail the renewed services.

A number of cancelled bus routes have since been rescued by Yorkshire Buses and Transdev. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeA number of cancelled bus routes have since been rescued by Yorkshire Buses and Transdev. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Philippa Bairstow said: “Transdev run better and more comfortable buses than First Bus and are not always changing the timetable. My longer term hope would be that TransDev Team Pennine buses, based in Halifax, will take over the 508 from First and run it via Farsley and Kirkstall. But in the meantime we should welcome the new 60A service.”

Malcolm Gregg added: “Further to this I think that Transdev should take on the old 87 route from west Leeds to St James's Hospital run through the day as well as night, west Leeds should have a Hospital route.”

Elsewhere in a welcome boost to bus users, Arriva announced the relaunch of their 164 and 165 bus services, running through the Springs Shopping Centre and Thorpe Park.

