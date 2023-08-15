Advertisement Hide Ad

With many within west Leeds left fearing being “cut off” completely from Leeds city centre without following the cuts, residents and YEP readers have taken to social media to hail the renewed services.

A number of cancelled bus routes have since been rescued by Yorkshire Buses and Transdev. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Philippa Bairstow said: “Transdev run better and more comfortable buses than First Bus and are not always changing the timetable. My longer term hope would be that TransDev Team Pennine buses, based in Halifax, will take over the 508 from First and run it via Farsley and Kirkstall. But in the meantime we should welcome the new 60A service.”

Malcolm Gregg added: “Further to this I think that Transdev should take on the old 87 route from west Leeds to St James's Hospital run through the day as well as night, west Leeds should have a Hospital route.”